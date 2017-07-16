Arena, United States make six Gold Cup roster changes ahead of quarters

The US national team has made six roster changes ahead of their Wednesday quarterfinal (9 pm ET | FS1, UniMas, Univision Deportes) in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, including five very familiar faces for Yanks supporters and newcomer Jesse Gonzalez.

Forwards Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore, midfielders Michael Bradley and Darlington Nagbe, and goalkeeper Tim Howard join Bruce Arena’s ranks after all participated in last month’s World Cup qualifying matches against Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas 'keeper Gonzalez has never previously appeared for the US and had a one-time international switch from Mexico approved by FIFA in late June.

Midfielder Alejandro Bedoya, and goalkeepers Sean Johnson and Brad Guzan depart as part of a schedule that had been planned ahead of time.

Also out are midfielders Cristian Roldan and Kelyn Rowe, as well as striker Dom Dwyer, who all appeared in their first formal competitions for the US at the Gold Cup.

With a 2-0-1 record, the US finished top of Group B -- above Panama on the goals-scored tiebreak -- and will face a third-place team from either Group A or Group C.

UPDATED US ROSTER:

Goalkeepers: Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas) Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)

Defenders: Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna, MEX), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

Forwards: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)