FIFA approves one-time switch by Dallas' Jesse Gonzalez from Mexico to USA

For the rest of his professional career FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez will represent the colors of the United States.

The US Soccer Federation on Thursday confirmed that the 22-year-old FC Dallas academy product has been approved by world governing body FIFA for a one-time change of association from Mexico to the USA.

The North Carolina-born, Texas native previously represented Mexico in official competition at the Under-20 level, requiring his application for a one-time switch in order to represent the US national team on the international level.

Gonzalez was named to the USA's 40-player provisional roster for this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup back on June 3. Pending Thursday's FIFA approval of his one-time change of association, he was not eligible to be selected for the final 23-man roster which was formally unveiled on June 25.

He is now eligible to be tabbed as an injury replacement up until 24 hours before the USA's first match in the Gold Cup on July 8 and he also can be selected as one of six roster replacements that teams are allowed to make after the group stage and before the start of the quarterfinals.

Gonzalez signed his first professional contract with FC Dallas in 2013 and has featured in 30 career matches in league play. This year he has started 13 of the club's 16 regular season matches played thus far in 2017.