Minnesota United get Brandon Allen on loan from New York Red Bulls

July 15, 20173:23PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Minnesota United added forward Brandon Allen on loan from the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, through the remainder of the 2017 season.

The 23-year-old Allen, a Homegrown product of the Red Bulls' academy system, was the USL Cup MVP in 2016 as New York Red Bulls II won the postseason title. He was also the USL Rookie of the Year and a first XI All-League selection.

So far this season, he has scored nine times in 14 appearances for Red Bulls II.

Minnesota United FC
ROSTERED PLAYERS (29 of 30 spots filled as of July 15, 2017):

GK (3): John Alvbage (INT'L), Patrick McLain, Bobby Shuttleworth
DEF (10): Michael Boxall (INT'L), March Burch, Francisco Calvo (INT'L), Justin Davis, Vadim Demidov (INT'L), Joseph Greenspan, Brent Kallman, Jermaine Taylor, Jerome Thiesson (INT'L), Kevin Venegas
MID (13): Bernardo Añor (Disabled List), Sam Cronin, Thomas de Villardi, Miguel Ibarra, Ibson, Ismaila Jome, Bashkim Kadrii (INT'L), Collin Martin, Kevin Molino, Sam Nicholson (INT'L), Rasmus Schuller (INT'L), Johan Venegas (INT'L), Collen Warner
FWD (3): Brandon Allen, Abu Danladi (GA, INT'L), Christian Ramirez

DESIGNATED PLAYERS (DP): 0
HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (HG): 0
INT'L ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INT'L): 10
GENERATION ADIDAS PLAYERS (GA): 1

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android