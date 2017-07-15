Minnesota United get Brandon Allen on loan from New York Red Bulls

Minnesota United added forward Brandon Allen on loan from the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, through the remainder of the 2017 season.

The 23-year-old Allen, a Homegrown product of the Red Bulls' academy system, was the USL Cup MVP in 2016 as New York Red Bulls II won the postseason title. He was also the USL Rookie of the Year and a first XI All-League selection.

So far this season, he has scored nine times in 14 appearances for Red Bulls II.