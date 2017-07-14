Summer of Soccer 2017: MLS teams take on international clubs

MLS teams have lined up several midseason friendlies in the summer of 2017 against international opposition from countries like Germany, Mexico and England.
Here's a running list of the friendlies between MLS teams and international clubs:
|July 8
CenturyLink Field
|Seattle Sounders 1, Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 1
|July 14 - 10:15 PM ET
Avaya Stadium
|San Jose Earthquakes vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
|July 15 - 7 PM ET
Talen Energy Stadium
|Philadelphia Union vs. Swansea City (WAL)
|July 15 - 10 PM ET
StubHub Center
|LA Galaxy vs. Manchester United (ENG)
|July 15 - 8:30 PM ET
TCF Bank Stadium
|Minnesota United FC vs. Atlas FC (MEX)
|July 17 - 7:30 PM ET
MAPFRE Stadium
|Columbus Crew SC vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
|July 17 - 10:00 PM ET
Rio Tinto Stadium
|Real Salt Lake vs. Manchester United (ENG)