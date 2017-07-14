Jamaica vs. El Salvador | 2017 Gold Cup Match Preview

Jamaica vs. El Salvador

2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup – Group C, Matchday 3

AlamoDome – San Antonio, Texas

Sunday, July 16 – 6 pm ET

WATCH: FS2, UDN in USA; TSN GO in Canada

The final day of Gold Cup Group C kicks off with a battle between two sides hunting a spot in the knockout stages – and ideally a hospitable spot in that bracket – under the roof in the River City.

Both Jamaica and El Salvador are coming off positive results in their second games, with the Reggae Boyz having held Mexico to a 0-0 draw and Los Cuscatlecos bagging a key win over Curacao. That leaves El Salvador a point behind Jamaica and El Tri at present.

With victories already in their pockets, both of Sunday’s combatants could advance even with a loss. But the group’s third-place finisher would be at the mercy of results elsewhere, as only the top two of the tournament’s three third-placed teams advance.

Jamaica

The Reggae Boyz move into this match on a high, having stymied mighty Mexico in Denver, the first time in eight Gold Cup meetings that they have not lost to El Tri, after their opening win over Curacao.

The result was earned via some pronounced bus-parking by the islanders, who did not direct a single shot on goal, as well as some wayward finishing by Mexico. But Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake was excellent for Jamaica, making six saves.

Blake was cautioned for dissent, however, and must be careful not to draw a second yellow card in the El Salvador match, which would leave him suspended for the Reggae Boyz’ next game. The same yellow peril also applies to Kevon Lambert, Michael Binns and the New York Red Bulls’ Kemar Lawrence.

JAMAICA 23-PLAYER SQUAD

Goalkeepers (3): Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union, USA); Damion Hyatt (Arnett Gardens FC, JAM); Dwayne Miller (Valsta Syrianska IK, SWE)

Defenders (8): Sergio Campbell (Pittsburgh Riverhounds, USA); Oniel Fisher (Seattle Sounders FC , USA); Rosario Harriott (Harbour View FC, JAM); Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls, USA); Damion Lowe (Tampa Bay Rowdies, USA); Alvas Powell (Portland Timbers, USA); Ladale Richie (Montego Bay United FC, JAM); Jermaine Taylor (Minnesota United FC, USA)

Midfielders (5): Michael Binns (Portmore United FC, JAM); Ewan Grandison (Portmore United FC, JAM); Kevon Lambert (FK Vojvodina, SRB); Ricardo Morris (Portmore United FC, JAM); Je-Vaughn Watson (New England Revolution, USA)

Forwards (7): Cory Burke (Bethlehem Steel FC, USA); Owayne Gordon (Montego Bay United FC, JAM); Jermaine Johnson (Tivoli Gardens FC, JAM); Darren Mattocks (Portland Timbers, USA); Shamar Nicholson (Boys' Town FC, JAM); Dever Orgill (Wolfsberger AC, AUT); Romario Williams (Charleston Battery, USA)

Manager: Theodore 'Tappa' Whitmore (Jamaica)

El Salvador

Keen to perform with quality and honor in the wake of their disastrous 2013 match-fixing scandal, the Cuscatlecos have given a good account for themselves thus far, led by Rodolfo Zelaya, Nelson Bonilla and San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Darwin Ceren.

The Central Americans traded punches with Mexico for longer than many expected before falling 3-1, and were incisive against Curacao, a match they needed to win to keep their quarterfinal hopes in good health. Now a win, or possibly even a draw, against Jamaica will keep them moving forward.

El Salvador are also carrying several bookings that leave players at risk of accumulation suspension: Alexander Larin, Ivan Mancia and Ceren saw yellow in the first two games and will need to avoid cautions vs. Jamaica.

EL SALVADOR 23-PLAYER SQUAD

Goalkeepers (3): Oscar Arroyo (Alianza FC / SLV), Derby Carrillo (Íþróttabandalag Vestmannaeyja / ISL), Benji Villalobos (CD Aguila / SLV)

Defenders (6): Alexander Larin (Alianza FC / SLV), Ivan Mancia (Alianza FC / SLV), Ruben Marroquin (Alianza FC / SLV), Milton Molina (AD Isidro Metapan / SLV), Henry Romero (Alianza FC / SLV), Bryan Tamacas (Santa Tecla FC / SLV)

Midfielders (10): Efrain Burgos (Reno 1868 FC / USA), Darwin Ceren (San Jose Earthquakes / USA), Oscar Ceren (Alianza FC / SLV), Roberto Dominguez (Santa Tecla FC / SLV), Andres Flores (New York Cosmos / USA), Victor Garcia (CD Aguila / SLV), Gerson Mayen (Santa Tecla FC / SLV), Richard Menjivar (New York Cosmos / USA), Narciso Orellana (Alianza FC / SLV), Denis Pineda (CD Santa Clara / POR)

Forwards (4): Harold Alas (Santa Tecla FC / SLV), Nelson Bonilla (CD Nacional / POR), Irvin Herrera (New York Cosmos / USA), Rodolfo Zelaya (Alianza FC / SLV)

Manager: Eduardo Lara (Colombia)