DC United's Ian Harkes wins Week 19 AT&T MLS Goal of the Week award

Ian Harkes made sure his first professional goal was a beautiful one, and now the strike has been further commemorated with AT&T MLS Goal of the Week honors.

The D.C. United rookie opened the scoring in his team's 4-2 loss to FC Dallas on July 4 with a cracking first-time finish from the top of the penalty box, a play that earned 43 percent of the Week 19 GOTW vote.

Clint Dempsey's half-volley against Colorado finished in second place with 27 percent, while contenders from Diego Rubio, Sebastian Giovinco and Bradley Wright-Phillips finished further back in the race.

Check out the full results of Week 19's Goal of the Week voting, and watch all five nominated strikes, on MLSsoccer.com.