DC United's Ian Harkes wins Week 19 AT&T MLS Goal of the Week award

July 14, 201712:42PM EDT
Charles BoehmContributor

Ian Harkes made sure his first professional goal was a beautiful one, and now the strike has been further commemorated with AT&T MLS Goal of the Week honors.

The D.C. United rookie opened the scoring in his team's 4-2 loss to FC Dallas on July 4 with a cracking first-time finish from the top of the penalty box, a play that earned 43 percent of the Week 19 GOTW vote. 

Clint Dempsey's half-volley against Colorado finished in second place with 27 percent, while contenders from Diego Rubio, Sebastian Giovinco and Bradley Wright-Phillips finished further back in the race. 

Check out the full results of Week 19's Goal of the Week voting, and watch all five nominated strikes, on MLSsoccer.com.

Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week Winners

