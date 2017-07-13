Toronto FC sign Liechtenstein international defender Nicolas Hasler

Toronto FC have made their first move of the summer transfer window, announcing Thursday the signing of Liechtenstein international Nicolas Hasler.

A right wingback, Hasler is the first player from the tiny Alpine nation to play in MLS. He will be officially added to the TFC roster upon receipt of his international transfer certificate and Canadian work permit.

“Nicolas is an experienced and valued member of his national team playing in Euro and World Cup qualifiers. In addition to his club and international experience, Nicolas is a versatile player with valuable experience at right back,” said Toronto FC General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko in a statement provided by the team. “We are pleased to bring Nicolas to Toronto FC. He will be a welcomed addition to our group and provide greater depth for our club.”

Hasler, 26, has spent the majority of his career (2011-2017) with FC Vaduz, a Liechtenstein club that plays within the Swiss league system and was recently relegated after three seasons playing in the top-level Swiss Super League. Prior to his time with Vaduz, he played with a handful of other clubs from Liechtenstein.

At the international level, Hasler has earned 45 caps for his country and scored two goals. His international debut came in August 2010, at the age of 19, and he scored his first international goal in a 2014 World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina.