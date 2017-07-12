Sporting KC's Opara taken to hospital after kick to head in Open Cup match

Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation after sustaining a kick to the head in a frightening moment during Tuesday’s dramatic US Open Cup quarterfinal vs. FC Dallas.

Sporting’s star center back sustained the injury while defending FCD striker Maxi Urruti, who attempted a bicycle kick that led to the contact in the 101st minute of the extra-time thriller, which ended 3-0 in SKC’s favor. Urruti received his second yellow card of the evening for unsporting behavior and was sent off by referee Younes Marrakchi.

Very serious looking injury to Opara. Urruti kicked him in the neck/head on an attempted bicycle, then he fell hard. #SportingKC #SKCvFCD pic.twitter.com/83mzvHCfET — Jason Foster (@JogaBonitoUSA) July 12, 2017

Opara crumpled to the turf motionless as his teammates waved urgently for medical treatment. He was eventually wheeled off on a stretcher, flashing a thumbs-up on his way off, to the relief of everyone in the stadium.

"He's good. He's alert. He's OK," SKC coach Peter Vermes told reporters postgame. "It was a scary situation, though. He was out."

Urruti appeared to feel genuinely awful and concerned while Opara was on the ground. Nothing malicious in the high kick. https://t.co/CtTBlU6v1K — Andy Edwards (@AndyEdMLS) July 12, 2017

A Sporting KC spokesperson confirmed to MLSsoccer.com that Opara has been taken to the nearby University of Kansas Medical Center to be evaluated for a concussion.