Sporting KC's Ike Opara released from hospital after sustaining concussion

Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara has been released from the hospital after he was diagnosed with a concussion sustained during a 3-0, extra-time U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal win over FC Dallas on Tuesday night.

Opara will enter Major League Soccer’s concussion protocol.

UPDATE: #SportingKC defender Ike Opara has been released from hospital after suffering concussionhttps://t.co/vwoDdh64RL — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) July 12, 2017

In the 101st minute FC Dallas’ Maxi Urruti missed on a bicycle kick attempt and connected with the back of Opara’s head. Opara toppled to the turf and had to be stretchered off the field.

Coach Peter Vermes said Opara was alert and responsive before he was taken to the hospital.