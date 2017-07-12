Ike Opara - Sporting KC - closeup
Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

Sporting KC's Ike Opara released from hospital after sustaining concussion

July 12, 20171:18PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara has been released from the hospital after he was diagnosed with a concussion sustained during a 3-0, extra-time U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal win over FC Dallas on Tuesday night.

Opara will enter Major League Soccer’s concussion protocol.

In the 101st minute FC Dallas’ Maxi Urruti missed on a bicycle kick attempt and connected with the back of Opara’s head. Opara toppled to the turf and had to be stretchered off the field.

Coach Peter Vermes said Opara was alert and responsive before he was taken to the hospital.

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android