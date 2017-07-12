Costa Rica vs. French Guiana | 2017 Gold Cup Match Preview

Costa Rica vs. French Guiana

2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup - Group A, Matchday 3

Toyota Stadium - Frisco, Texas

Friday, July 14 – 7:30 pm ET

WATCH: FS1, UniMás, UDN

If a soccer game is played, but events beforehand could render it completely irrelevant, does it really matter? That is the sticky existential question at the heart of Group A's matchday 3 showdown between Costa Rica and French Guiana.

Coming into the game, both teams are technically alive, still able to qualify for the knockout stage in the Gold Cup, with Costa Rica in the best spot alongside surprise Group A leader Canada. But after French Guiana played Florent Malouda, despite the former Chelsea star being deemed ineligible by CONCACAF, in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Honduras, there is question whether that game, and possibly this game against Costa Rica, especially if Malouda plays again, will be ruled an official forfeit.

For now, CONCACAF has yet to rule on French Guiana's draw, and it's not yet certain Malouda, who served as captain against Honduras, will be suiting up again on Friday for the nation of his birth. As a result, the actual events of this game may or may not be rendered moot by the history books, and that's an unusual situation for any competitive match before it even happens.

Costa Rica

The Ticos entered the Gold Cup as the only country to be given much of a shot of winning the Gold Cup aside from Mexico and the US, and so far, their performances have left a lot to be desired. Of course, they've picked up a win and a draw and again are in a good spot to advance ahead of the final matchday. But they've only scored two goals, and while they played better in their second game, a 1-1 draw against Canada on Tuesday, the fact that they did not roll over a Les Rouges side just embarking on another rebuilding project is at least somewhat concerning.

Still, when it comes to tournament play, often getting through the group stage is enough, and title-winning sides either turn it on in the knockout stages or they grind out results. This group may be gearing up to continue the grind, and if they are reasonably certain Malouda will play and the result won't matter anyway, they can play this game as more of a tune-up for the games to come, assuming they get a walkover win. Considering CONCACAF may not rule on French Guiana's situation by gametime, they may not have that luxury, however.

COSTA RICA 23-PLAYER SQUAD

Goalkeepers (3): Dany Carvajal (Saprissa), Leonel Moreira (Herediano), Patrick Pemberton (Alajuelense)

Defenders (9): Johnny Acosta (Herediano), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United FC / USA), Christian Gamboa (Celtic / SCO), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Palermo / ITA), Kenner Guiterrez (Alajuelense), Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland / ENG), Jose Salvatierra (Alajuelense), Michael Umaña (unattached), Juan Pablo Vargas (Herediano)

Midfielders (7): Randall Azofeifa (Herediano), Joel Campbell (Arsenal / ENG), David Guzman (Portland Timbers / USA), Bryan Ruiz (Sporting CP / POR), Ulises Segura (Saprissa), Yeltsin Tejeda (FC Lausanne-Sport / SUI), Rodney Wallace (New York City FC / USA)

Forwards (4): David Ramirez (Saprissa), Ariel Rodriguez (Bangkok Glass FC / THA), Marco Ureña (San Jose Earthquakes / USA), Johan Venegas (Minnesota United FC / USA)

Manager: Oscar Ramirez (Costa Rica)

French Guiana

So here we are. Malouda's involvement may drive the headlines for this team, and understandably so, since teams very rarely knowingly field players ruled ineligible. Given French Guiana head coach Jair Karam's explanation that playing Malouda, by far the most prominent player on the team, was an effort to take a principled stand regarding FIFA and CONCACAF eligibility for dual nationals, this whole situation could prove to be an important test case in soccer history. But all that will have to happen in the future, off the field. For now, we have this game, thrown into considerable uncertainty.

If the scoreless draw against Honduras is ultimately ruled a 3-0 forfeit win for Honduras, the player with the best case to feel aggrieved will likely be goalkeeper Donovan Leon. The Brest goalkeeper made seven saves on Tuesday, several of the impressive variety, and if Costa Rica are goal-shy again, Leon could be the difference in the match played.

FRENCH GUIANA 23-PLAYER SQUAD

Goalkeepers (3): Donovan Leon (Stade Brestois 29 / FRA), Simon Lugier (US Saint-Malo / FRA), Jean-Banuel Petit-Homme (US Matoury)

Defenders (7): Inrick Baal (CSC de Cayenne), Jean-David Legrand (Stade Bordelais / FRA), Gregory Lescot (FC Chartres / FRA), Kevin Rimane (Paris Saint-Germain / FRA), Hugues Rosime (US Matoury), Anthony Soubervie (FC Chambly / FRA), Marvin Torvic (US Matoury)

Midfielders (6): Loic Baal (ASM Belfort / FRA), Ludovic Baal (Stade Rennais / FRA), Marc Edwige (CSC de Cayenne), Cedric Fabien (Tarbes Pyrenees Football / FRA), Miguel Haabo (AS Etoile Matoury), Florent Malouda (Delhi Dynamos / IND)

Forwards (7): Arnold Abelinto (JA Drancy / FRA), Roy Contout (Renaissance de Berkane / MAR), Schaquille Dutard (Guingamp / FRA), Rhudy Evens (US Matoury), Jules Haabo (AS Etoile Matoury), Sloan Privat (Guingamp / FRA), Mickael Solvi (US Matoury)

Manager: Jair Karam (French Guiana)