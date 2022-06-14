Costa Rica top New Zealand in playoff, clinch final World Cup spot

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Costa Rica World Cup celebration

Costa Rica are going to the World Cup after beating New Zealand 1-0 in Tuesday's intercontinental playoff between the sides played in Doha, Qatar that determined the final bid to the international game's biggest stage.

With the result, Los Ticos become the fourth Concacaf team to clinch qualification for Qatar 2022; Canada, Mexico and the United States all also successfully qualified by virtue of their top-three finish in the Octagonal.

The victory secures the third straight successful World Cup qualification for Costa Rica, which will now join Group E along with Spain, Germany and Japan.

Costa Rica got the game-winning goal just three minutes into the contest courtesy of a first-time finish from Joel Campbell. As New Zealand chased an equalizing goal, they were dealt a crucial setback in the 69th minute when Kosta Barbarouses was sent off after Video Review for a challenge on San Jose Earthquakes defender Francisco Calvo.

New Zealand avoided conceding a back-breaking second goal, but their quest for a dramatic leveler proved fruitless against Costa Rica netminder Keylor Navas, who put in a stalwart effort in goal. The All Whites featured Portland Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma in their starting XI.

Costa Rica had finished fourth in Concacaf's qualifying pathway, while New Zealand won Oceania's pathway. Those spots set up Tuesday's win-or-go-home matchup.

Costa Rica

Related Stories

El Repechaje: Costa Rica look to earn World Cup spot vs. New Zealand, respect for Concacaf
Recap: Costa Rica 1, Canada 0
Recap: Canada 1, Costa Rica 0
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo president John Walker will step down after 2022 season

Houston Dynamo president John Walker will step down after 2022 season
Costa Rica top New Zealand in playoff, clinch final World Cup spot

Costa Rica top New Zealand in playoff, clinch final World Cup spot
"A historic day": MLS, Apple enter global media partnership beginning in 2023

"A historic day": MLS, Apple enter global media partnership beginning in 2023
Why Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini is a "playoff signing" for LAFC
Extratime

Why Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini is a "playoff signing" for LAFC
Andres Cubas could debut for Vancouver Whitecaps at rival Seattle Sounders

Andres Cubas could debut for Vancouver Whitecaps at rival Seattle Sounders
What NYCFC's future looks like as Ronny Deila joins Standard Liege
Extratime

What NYCFC's future looks like as Ronny Deila joins Standard Liege
More News
Video
Video
Keeping it Real with Kaylyn Kyle & A Historic Moment for MLS and Apple
40:02

Keeping it Real with Kaylyn Kyle & A Historic Moment for MLS and Apple
Commissioner Garber's remarks about the new partnership with Apple
3:03

Commissioner Garber's remarks about the new partnership with Apple
Why NYCFC will be okay despite Deila's departure
1:19:07

Why NYCFC will be okay despite Deila's departure
As One Chapter Closes for NYCFC, A New One Begins with LAFC and Giorgio Chiellini | MLS Today
22:53

As One Chapter Closes for NYCFC, A New One Begins with LAFC and Giorgio Chiellini | MLS Today
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10