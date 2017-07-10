Men in Blazers to hit Chicago for "LIVE MLS All-Star Extravaganza"

The Men in Blazers are taking their show on the road again, and MLS All-Star 2017 is the destination.

MiB are set to join the festivities in Chicago ahead of the MLS All-Star team’s showdown with European champions Real Madrid, as Roger Bennett and Michael Davies host the Men in Blazers LIVE MLS All-Star Extravaganza presented by Etihad on Monday, July 31.

Known for their “occasionally intelligent, always passionate take on global football's unspooling narrative,” Rog and Davo will bring their live show to Chicago’s Harris Theater for a unique, live-streamed event featuring guest appearances by MLS All-Stars and other prominent soccer figures.

The free show is set for 6:30 pm CT; fans interested in attending should register for the MLS Fan Pass.

The beloved English duo are professed MLS admirers, having recently held in-depth conversations with the likes of Kellyn Acosta, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Bruce Arena, among others. At last year’s MLS All-Star Game they hosted a special-edition Men in Blazers MLS All-Star Week Live Show from Plaza de Cesar Chavez in downtown San Jose, California, featuring guests like Kyle Beckerman, Jermaine Jones and Freddie Ljungberg.