FC Dallas, US rising star Kellyn Acosta goes in-depth with 'Men in Blazers'

It’s been a very good year or so for Kellyn Acosta, and this week he gave ‘Men in Blazers’ a glimpse inside his rapid rise to fame.

The FC Dallas Homegrown midfielder led his club to the Supporters’ Shield and US Open Cup trophies last season and has recently worked his way into a central role for the US national team. Dubbing him “the best thing out of Plano, Texas since Frito-Lay,” Roger Bennett chatted in depth with Acosta on the MiB podcast, moving from his North Texas upbringing to FCD’s prized youth development system to his experience of the USMNT’s dramatic 1-1 draw with Mexico at Estadio Azteca on June 11.

“Oscar really tries to spread the movement of 'play your kids,'” said Acosta of FCD boss Oscar Pareja. “Not only are we signing players, but we're actually making players that are professionally ready and that are ready to go out there and contribute.

“I see, across the US, maybe players that are getting signed but not necessarily getting the minutes that they want. But with Oscar, he really has belief in all our Homegrowns. And it really helps us to get those early minutes at a young age.”

The full MiB episode can be heard here; it’s a must-listen for MLS and USMNT fans.