Miami FC vs. FC Cincinnati | 2017 US Open Cup Preview

Miami FC vs. FC Cincinnati

2017 U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal

Riccardo Silva Stadium - Miami, Florida

July 12, 2017 - 7:30 pm ET

WATCH: USsoccer.com

Somebody's Cinderella story is about to reach an unhappy ending.

Will it be USL side FC Cincinnati, whose shootout victory over Supporters' Shield leaders the Chicago Fire became an instant Cup classic? Or will it be NASL spring-season champions Miami FC, who – like Cincinnati – have taken down two MLS sides on the way to Wednesday's strength-against-strength quarterfinal at Riccardo Silva Stadium?

Led by former Minnesota United man Stefano Pinho (four goals in Open Cup play), Miami FC have gotten here on the backs of their offense, outscoring opponents 11-5 in four matches. FC Cincinnati still haven't conceded in their four matches – two of which went 120 minutes – and keeper Mitch Hildebrandt (pictured above) electrified a national TV audience with his stifling performance against Chicago in the Round of 16.