Quakes' David Bingham bags MLS Save of the Week for Week 18

Who were the heroes of the San Jose Earthquakes' 2-1 comeback win over the LA Galaxy in Sunday's California Clasico?

MLS Save of the Week voters have underlined the pivotal role of goalkeeper David Bingham in that scintillating affair, awarding him with the Week 18 honors for his sprawling save on Galaxy defender Dave Romney.

Before Chris Wondolowski and Shea Salinas could conjure up the late goals that sprang more of that old "Goonies" magic to deliver the Quakes victory, Bingham acted fast to palm Romney's header away from the bottom corner of his net, keeping LA's lead at 1-0 heading into the late going.

The San Jose 'keeper took home 39 percent of ballots cast. Vancouver's David Ousted finished in second place, followed by the rest of the closely-packed field: Tim Howard, Travis Worra and Bobby Shuttleworth.

Watch all five of the Week 18 Save of the Week nominees here and be sure to vote for the Week 19 Save of the Week now.