USA Today Sports

Honduras 0, Costa Rica 1 | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Recap

July 7, 201711:28PM EDT
Alicia RodriguezContributor

Honduras gave Costa Rica just about all they could handle on Friday in the countries' 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup opener, but could not find a result as Costa Rica won 1-0 at Red Bull Arena.

Honduras had long stretches where they dominated play, but Costa Rica went ahead just before halftime, courtesy of Marco Urena, with the San Jose Earthquakes striker turning in a cross provided by New York City FC man Rodney Wallace.

Goals

  • 39' – CRC – Marco Urena

Next Up

  • HON: Tuesday, Jul. 11 – vs. French Guiana (10 pm ET | FS1, UniMás, UDN, TSN1/5 in Canada)
  • CRC: Tuesday, Jul. 11 – vs. Canada (7:30 pm ET | FS1, UniMás, UDN, TSN1/3/4/5 in Canada)

