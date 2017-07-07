French Guiana 2, Canada 4 | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Recap

Canada have their first win in CONCACAF Gold Cup play since 2011, but it was not easy getting to the finish line.

Canada avoided a meltdown of epic proportions on Friday night, holding off a French Guiana rally and winning, 4-2, in a rainy tournament opener at Red Bull Arena. The Canadians nearly let a three-goal lead slip away in the Group A match, but Vancouver Whitecaps youngster Alphonso Davies' second goal of the game in the 85th minute put the affair on ice.

More to come.

Goals

28' – CAN – Dejan Jakovic

45+2' – CAN – Scott Arfield

60' – CAN – Alphonso Davies

69' – GUF – Roy Contout

70' – GUF – Sloan Privat

85' – CAN – Alphonso Davies

Next Up