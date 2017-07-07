Roy Contout

French Guiana 2, Canada 4 | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Recap

July 7, 20179:09PM EDT
Franco PanizoContributor

Canada have their first win in CONCACAF Gold Cup play since 2011, but it was not easy getting to the finish line.

Canada avoided a meltdown of epic proportions on Friday night, holding off a French Guiana rally and winning, 4-2, in a rainy tournament opener at Red Bull Arena. The Canadians nearly let a three-goal lead slip away in the Group A match, but Vancouver Whitecaps youngster Alphonso Davies' second goal of the game in the 85th minute put the affair on ice.

More to come.

Goals

  • 28' – CAN – Dejan Jakovic
  • 45+2' – CAN – Scott Arfield
  • 60' – CAN – Alphonso Davies
  • 69' – GUF – Roy Contout
  • 70' – GUF – Sloan Privat
  • 85' – CAN – Alphonso Davies

Next Up

  • GUF: Tuesday, July 11 – vs. Honduras (10 pm ET | FS1 & UniMas; TSN1 in Canada)
  • CAN: Tuesday, July 11 – vs. Costa Rica (7:30 pm ET | FS1 & UniMas; TSN1 in Canada)

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android