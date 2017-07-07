French Guiana 2, Canada 4 | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Recap

Canada have their first win in CONCACAF Gold Cup play since 2011, but it was not easy getting to the finish line.
Canada avoided a meltdown of epic proportions on Friday night, holding off a French Guiana rally and winning, 4-2, in a rainy tournament opener at Red Bull Arena. The Canadians nearly let a three-goal lead slip away in the Group A match, but Vancouver Whitecaps youngster Alphonso Davies' second goal of the game in the 85th minute put the affair on ice.
More to come.
Goals
- 28' – CAN – Dejan Jakovic
- 45+2' – CAN – Scott Arfield
- 60' – CAN – Alphonso Davies
- 69' – GUF – Roy Contout
- 70' – GUF – Sloan Privat
- 85' – CAN – Alphonso Davies
Next Up
- GUF: Tuesday, July 11 – vs. Honduras (10 pm ET | FS1 & UniMas; TSN1 in Canada)
- CAN: Tuesday, July 11 – vs. Costa Rica (7:30 pm ET | FS1 & UniMas; TSN1 in Canada)