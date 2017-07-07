2017 Team of the Week (Wk 19): Slick RSL duo headline star-laden front line

Albert Rusnak and Jefferson Savarino had a hand in four of the six goals scored by Real Salt Lake in their stunning 6-2 Independence Day walloping of the LA Galaxy, and it's powered them into the MLS Team of the Week for Week 19.

In front of the RSL duo sits a star-laden frontline that reaped a combined six goals and two assists in emphatic victories for their teams: Seattle's Clint Dempsey, Josef Martinez of Atlanta United and Toronto FC talisman Sebastian Giovinco.

In the back, young Sporting KC Homegrown defender Erik Palmer-Brown features after a solid outing in relief of Gold Cup-bound US international Matt Besler, while Philadelphia Union goalkeeper John McCarthy did much the same for Jamaica's Andre Blake.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

BENCH: Luis Robles, NY; Adolfo Machado, HOU; Victor Ulloa, DAL; Jimmy Medranda, SKC; Roland Lamah, DAL; Mauro Manotas, HOU; Jozy Altidore, TOR

COACH: Brian Schmetzer, SEA