Toronto FC, Chicago Fire on historic pace heading into Gold Cup break

We're just about to head into the Gold Cup break, which will allow plenty of time to dissect and debate the MLS season so far. One thing is already certain, though: Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire are GOOD. And when the dust settles on the regular season, they could end up being historically good.

The top two teams in the Eastern Conference head sport identical 11-3-5 records following TFC's 3-1 win over Orlando City and Chicago's 2-2 draw at Portland on Thursday. Put another way, they're averaging exactly 2 points per game heading into the break.

How significant is that? In MLS' 21-year history, only three other teams have finished a season with 2+ points per game: the 1998 LA Galaxy (2.13 PPG), 2001 Miami Fusion (2.04 PPG) and 2005 San Jose Earthquakes (2 PPG).

So can TFC and/or the Fire join those three teams in the history books? It'll be a tough task – the grind of the MLS regular season can often catch up to even the most experienced teams, and while both are still easy picks to make the playoffs, it often proves difficult for teams to maintain such a torrid pace for a full 34 games. It's also worth noting: none of the three teams mentioned above even reached the MLS Cup final, let alone won the title, after averaging 2+ PPG in the regular season.

Nonetheless, TFC boast one of the deepest teams in league history and Chicago could reap the rewards of another historical milestone as Nemanja Nikolic looks to break a single-season goalscoring record that has stood since 1996. Both teams are also free of any obligations in domestic cup competitions, which should make for a compelling final half of the season as both teams contend for silverware and a piece of history.

Will either Chicago or Toronto break the two points per game barrier? Let us know in the comments below!