Montreal Impact's Blerim Dzemaili claims Week 18 AT&T MLS Goal of the Week

The Montreal Impact brought in Blerim Dzemaili to be a difference-maker, and so far, the Swiss international has delivered.

Even with key Impact man Ignacio Piatti going down with an injury, Dzemaili seems to have picked up the slack, scoring three goals and seven assists in seven games since joining in May.

That includes his goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over D.C. United, which also won AT&T MLS Goal of the Week for Week 18 of the 2017 season.

The vote came down to a two-man race, as Dzemaili's 43 percent edged out Daniel Salloi's debut MLS goal for Sporting KC, which garnered 39 percent. The other nominees for Week 18 were Diego Valeri (9 percent), Shea Salinas (5 percent) and David Villa (4 percent).

Dzemaili and Montreal will be off for a spell due to the Gold Cup break, but will be back in action Jul. 19 against the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | TVAS, MLS LIVE in US).

Find the full results of Week 18's AT&T MLS Goal of the Week voting, and to watch all five nominated strikes, on MLSsoccer.com.