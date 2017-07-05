FC Dallas' Michael Barrios takes top spot on assist leaderboard

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas midfielder Michael Barrios recorded two assists in Tuesday night’s 4-2 win over D.C. United, putting him atop the MLS assist leaderboard with 10 total.

Barrios has four assists in the last three league games, helping power Dallas' recent offensive surge of eight goals over that timespan. More known for his goalscoring, the Colombian had just four total assists in his first two seasons with Dallas.

“Our team is getting a Michael Barrios who is [all over] the game,” head coach Oscar Pareja said. “He’s constantly assisting players. At this point, he hasn’t scored many goals, but he’s putting other guys in front of the goal constantly. A tremendous job for Mikey.

“We’re delighted to see him as a player that is a team player. He’s well-deserved for the position that he’s in, leading in assists.”

Barrios’ first assist Tuesday came early in the second half, a leading pass toward the goal was put in by Maximiliano Urruti from the end line to push Dallas’ lead to 3-1.

In the 55th minute, Barrios moved down the right side and delivered a perfect crossing pass to the middle, where Roland Lamah put the ball in the back of the net.

“He gets to the end line more than anybody I’ve ever seen,” defender/midfielder Ryan Hollingshead said. “The amount of times he gets past his defender, is able to cut a ball back is absurd. The guy’s crazy quick. That’s huge to have a guy like that on our team.”

Lamah knows you have to be ready for a pass from the 26-year-old Barrios at any time.

“He’s a good player. He’s fast, and we know that when he runs in space, we have to be there,” Lamah said. “We know when Barrios has the ball, you have to be ready.”

Tuesday’s win moved Dallas to the top of the Western Conference standings, above Sporting Kansas City. With Barrios playing at this level, there’s no sign of him or the team slowing down.

“We’ve been creating chances all season long. Sometimes, it just clicks,” Hollingshead said. “Now we’re on a stretch where it’s clicking. Guys are getting in good spots. Those are some things. We’ve got a squad that can score goals. There was a little cold stretch, but that’s not who we are. We’re showing now who we are.”