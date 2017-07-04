New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls | 2017 MLS Match Preview

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls

2017 MLS Regular Season - Week 19

Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Mass.

Wednesday, July 5 – 7:30 pm ET

This is the second meeting between the teams this season. Goals from Bradley Wright-Phillips and Daniel Royer overcame an early penalty kick from Lee Nguyen, giving the Red Bulls a 2-1 win May 27 at Red Bull Arena. The home team has won the last seven meetings in this I-95 rivalry.

Both teams are coming off losses. The Revolution suffered their third consecutive defeat, falling 3-0 to Philadelphia Union, while the Red Bulls lost to cross-river rivals New York City FC for the first time ever at Red Bull Arena, and the second time overall in their history, in a 2-0 reversal on June 24.

New York will return to Massachusetts to face New England in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Thursday, July 13 at Harvard’s Jordan Field.

New England Revolution

Suspended: None

None Suspended next yellow card: DF/MF Je-Vaughn Watson

DF/MF Je-Vaughn Watson International duty: FW Juan Agudelo (US national team), MF Kelyn Rowe (US national team), DF/MF Je-Vaughn Watson (Jamaica)

FW Juan Agudelo (US national team), MF Kelyn Rowe (US national team), DF/MF Je-Vaughn Watson (Jamaica) Injury Report: OUT: MF Xavier Kouassi (left quad injury); QUESTIONABLE: MF Daigo Kobayashi (hamstring)

Projected Starting XI (4-4-2, left to right): Cody Cropper— Donnie Smith, Antonio Delamea, Benjamin Angoua, Andrew Farrell — Diego Fagundez, Gershon Koffie, Scott Caldwell, Teal Bunbury — Lee Nguyen, Kei Kamara

New York Red Bulls

Suspended: MF Tyler Adams (Disciplinary Committee), DF Kemar Lawrence (Disciplinary Committee)

MF Tyler Adams (Disciplinary Committee), DF Kemar Lawrence (Disciplinary Committee) Suspended next yellow card: MF Felipe

MF Felipe International duty: DF Kemar Lawrence (Jamaica), DF Michael Murillo (Panama)

DF Kemar Lawrence (Jamaica), DF Michael Murillo (Panama) Injury Report: OUT – DF Gideon Baah (broken leg – out for season), MF Mike Grella (left knee surgery)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): Luis Robles — Connor Lade, Aaron Long, Aurelien Collin, Sal Zizzo — Sean Davis, Felipe — Daniel Royer, Sacha Kljestan, Alex Muyl — Bradley Wright-Phillips

All-Time Series

The all-time series between New York and New England heavily favors the home team, as the Red Bulls own a 20-8-8 mark at home, while the Revolution are 21-5-7. The last time the road team has stolen points was on June 8, 2014 as the Red Bulls came away with three points, defeating New England, 2-0 at Gillette Stadium.