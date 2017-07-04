Earthquakes' Matheus Silva in critical condition after swimming incident

July 4, 20176:54PM EDT
Ben CouchSenior Editor

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Matheus SIlva is in critical condition after being pulled out of Lake Tahoe while swimming, according to a team statement.

Per the team, Silva received life-saving resuscitation measures at the scene before being transferred to a nearby hospital and subsequently airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. Our thoughts are with Matheus and his family, and we wish him a speedy and smooth recovery.

