2017 Team of the Week (Wk 18): Colorado Rapids trio lead the way

The Colorado Rapids put on quite the performance on Saturday, and that is reflected by the amount of their players that made the MLS Team of the Week in Week 18.

The Rapids had three players make the the cut after posting a 3-1 win over the Houston Dynamo. Dominique Badji, who recorded three assists in the Western Conference affair, was among Colorado's trio as were Marlon Hairston, who had two goals, and goalkeeper Tim Howard.

The Chicago Fire and New York City FC had two players a piece in this week's group. Nemanja Nikolic and Matt Polster were named to the team after helping Chicago maul the Vancouver Whitecaps, 4-0, while David Villa and Alexander Ring got nods following NYCFC's 3-1 triumph over Minnesota United.

More players from Eastern Conference took the other spots, as Oguchi Onyewu of the Philadelphia Union, the Montreal Impact's Blerim Dzemaili, Orlando City midfielder Will Johnson, and Atlanta United's Michael Parkhurst rounded out the team.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

BENCH: David Bingham, SJ; Jose Aja, ORL; Jack Harrison, NYC; Kevin Doyle, COL; Chris Wondolowski, SJ; Maximiliano Urruti, DAL

COACH: Oscar Pareja, DAL