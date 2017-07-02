How to watch, stream and follow the CONCACAF Gold Cup

The 2017 edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup kicks off on Friday, July 7, with the national teams from the USA, Canada and Mexico set to battle it out with nine other countries from North America, Central America and the Caribbean for regional supremacy. Here's how to follow and watch the tournament:

Streaming

USA: All Gold Cup matches are streamed in English in the USA on FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer 2Go and in Spanish on the Univision Deportes app, Univisiondeportes.com and Univision Now.

CANADA: Streams in Canada will be carried by TSN GO and TSN.ca

TV Schedule

Friday, July 7 - Group A 7:00 PM ET

French Guiana vs. Canada FS2, UDN, TSN5 9:30 PM ET

Honduras vs. Costa Rica FS2, UniMás, UDN, tape-delayed on TSN2 at 11ET

Saturday, July 8 - Group B 4:30 PM ET

USA vs. Panama FOX, Univision, UDN, TSN2 7:00 PM ET

Martinique vs. Nicaragua FS2, Univision, UDN, tape delayed on TSN1/4/5 on 7/9

Sunday, July 9 - Group C 7:00 PM ET

Curacao vs. Jamaica FS1, Univision, UDN, TSN1/4 9:30 PM ET

Mexico vs. El Salvador FS1, Univision, UDN, TSN1/4

Tuesday, July 11 - Group A 7:30 PM ET

Costa Rica vs. Canada FS1, UniMás, UDN, TSN1/3/4/5 10:00 PM ET

Honduras vs. French Guiana FS1, UniMás, UDN, TSN1/5

Wednesday, July 12 - Group B 6:30 PM ET

Panama vs. Nicaragua FS1, UDN, TSN2 9:00 PM ET

USA vs. Martinique FS1, UniMás, UDN, TSN2

Thursday, July 13 - Group C 8:00 PM ET

El Salvador vs. Curacao FS1, UniMás, UDN 10:30 PM ET

Mexico vs. Jamaica FS1, Univision, UDN

Friday, July 14 - Group A 7:30 PM ET

Costa Rica vs. French Guiana FS1, UniMás, UDN 10:00 PM ET

Canada vs. Honduras FS1, UniMás, UDN

Saturday, July 15 - Group B 4:30 PM ET

Panama vs. Martinique FS2, Univision, UDN 7:00 PM ET

Nicaragua vs. USA FXX, Univision, UDN

Sunday, July 16 - Group C 6:00 PM ET

Jamaica vs. El Salvador FS2, UDN 8:30 PM ET

Curacao vs. Mexico FS1, Univision, UDN

Wednesday, July 19 - Quarterfinals 6:00 PM ET

QF #1: A1 vs. B2 FS1, UniMás, UDN 9:00 PM ET

QF #2: B1 vs. 3rd-place team FS1, UniMás, UDN

Thursday, July 20 - Quarterfinals 7:30 PM ET

QF #3: C1 vs. 3rd-place team FS1, Univision, UDN 10:30 PM ET

QF #4: C2 vs. A2 FS1, Univision, UDN

Saturday, July 22 - Semifinals 10:00 PM ET

Semi #1: QF #1 Winner vs. QF #2 Winner FS1, Univision

Sunday, July 23 - Semifinals 9:00 PM ET

Semi #2: QF #3 Winner vs. QF #4 Winner FS1, Univision, UDN

Wednesday, July 26 – Final 9:30 PM ET FS1, Univision, UDN

What's at stake

Held every other summer, the CONCACAF Gold Cup crowns the champion of North America, Central America and the Caribbean. It's one of six such regional tournaments held around the world (Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania and South America).

Held since 1991, every Gold Cup plays a role in determining CONCACAF's representative at the quadrennial FIFA Confederations Cup. Unless the same country wins both tournaments, the winner of the 2017 Gold Cup will play the winner of the 2019 Gold Cup in a one-game playoff to determine who heads to the Confederations Cup in Qatar in 2021.

The competition has been held a total of 13 times, and has been won by three different countries. Mexico lead the way with seven titles, the US have won it five times, while Canada have claimed the tournament once.

How it works

The Gold Cup field is made up of 12 teams divided into three groups of four. Each team plays the other three nations in their group during the Group Stage. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-place teams, advance to the single-elimination quarterfinals (July 19-20), followed by the semis (July 22-23) and the tournament final (July 26).

Use our 2017 Gold Cup bracket to track the tournament's progress.

Favorites & Underdogs

As the history of the tournament indicates, the US and Mexico continue to be the perennial favorites in the Gold Cup. But there are a host of former World Cup finalists in the CONCACAF region that have designs on pulling off the upset: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras and Canada. And 2015 Gold Cup third-place finishers Panama will also mount a stiff challenge.

Little is expected from Central American underdogs El Salvador and Nicaragua, as well as Caribbean minnows Curacao, French Guiana and Martinique.

USA Outlook

Bruce Arena blended experience, youth and fresh faces in his final 23-man Gold Cup roster, calling in old hands Brad Guzan, Graham Zusi, Matt Besler and Alejandro Bedoya alongside the uncapped Cristian Roldan, Dom Dwyer, Kelyn Rowe and Kenny Saied.

The new players drew many of the headlines when the US roster was announced, but it'll likely be the older hands – along with ascending USMNT regulars Kellyn Acosta, Dax McCarty, Matt Hedges, Jordan Morris and Jorge Villafana – that determine whether or not the US will improve on their massively-disappointing fourth-place finish in 2015 and lift the Gold Cup for the first time since 2013.

Canada Outlook

Canada have had a rough go of it in the Gold Cup and haven't advanced out of the group stage since 2009. Their hopes for this tournament took a hit with the news that star forward Cyle Larin won't be on the roster for this summer's competition, but Canada do have more talent in their pool than in recent years.

They'll have a dogfight on their hands to finish in the top two of Group A alongside one of Costa Rica, longtime nemesis Honduras and French Guiana, but – with the top-two third-place finishers advancing to the quarters – Canada have a great shot at making the quarterfinals.