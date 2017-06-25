16 MLS players named to USA's 23-man CONCACAF Gold Cup roster

Sixteen MLS players were named on Sunday to the US national team's final 23-man roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, with US head coach Bruce Arena including newcomers Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Kelyn Rowe (New England) and forward Dom Dwyer (Sporting Kansas City).

Those new faces will be joined by World Cup veterans in Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan, Kansas City defenders Matt Besler and Graham Zusi, Philadelphia midfielder Alejandro Bedoya and Pachuca defender Omar Gonzalez, who are the most experienced internationals on the roster.

The roster is rounded out by nine other MLS players: goalkeepers Bill Hamid (D.C. United) and Sean Johnson (NYCFC), defenders Matt Hedges (FC Dallas) and Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), midfielders Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire) and Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy) and forwards Juan Agudelo (New England) and Jordan Morris (Seattle). Kansas City led all clubs with three players named to the final roster, while Dallas, New England and Seattle each have two players on the squad.

Arena chose not to call several USMNT regulars that were named to the preliminary 40-man roster for the Gold Cup, including Toronto’s Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore, Seattle’s Clint Dempsey, Colorado’s Tim Howard, Portland’s Darlington Nagbe and Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic. However, they can still be called up as roster replacements for the tournament's knockout rounds or as injury replacements up to 24 hours prior to the team's opening match.

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, who is in the process of switching his national team eligibility from Mexico to the US, was also not called, as he's still waiting for FIFA to approve his international switch. Gent midfielder Kenny Saief, who recently filed a one-time switch from Israel to the US, was named to the 23-man team.

The US is in Group B with Panama, Nicaragua and Martinique. They’ll open the tournament against Panama in Nashville on July 8, play Martinique in Tampa on July 12 and close the group stage against Nicaragua in Cleveland on July 15.

The US will begin reporting to training camp in Nashville on Sunday. The Americans will play a pre-tournament tune-up against Ghana on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut (4:45 pm ET | ESPN, UniMas and UDN).

23-man Gold Cup Roster