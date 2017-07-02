Armchair Analyst: The power of possession & more from Week 18

"Dribbling and shooting are individual skills. Passing is a team skill. If I put 5 guys on floor; only thing that connects them is the ball" – Jon Chaney

Switch the game from basketball to soccer, do a little bit of math and you have an even better quote. "Passing" is the most fundamental skill in both games, but individual ability has an outsize impact on hoops compared to our sport, which is the ultimate team game.

And that is, of course, the answer to "How did the Chicago Fire suddenly get so good?" Following Saturday's methodical and relentless 4-0 vivisection of Vancouver the Fire have now won eight of their last nine, are unbeaten in 10, are over two points per game and are – for the first time since 2005 – sitting atop the Supporters' Shield standings.

It's passing, passing passing. They added Dax McCarty, who is at worst the second-best passing defensive midfielder in the league. They added Juninho as a backup. They spent more money than many folks thought wise on Bastian Schweinsteiger, who is for my money the second-best tempo-setting central midfielder this century behind only Xavi.

Bringing those guys in doesn't just mean you add three good passers to the roster; it means suddenly everybody else on the team becomes a better passer, because they're now receiving the ball with more time and space, or to the correct foot, or against a scrambling defense more often. They are all connected in ways that the Chicago Fire have not been connected, ever. They are playing beautiful football to devastating effect.

Last week that meant an 18-pass sequence for a goal.

This week, goal No. 1 was seven passes:

When Schweinsteiger and Juninho are on the ball in the middle like that, Matt Polster at right back and Brandon Vincent at left back have more freedom to roam forward. The ball connects them.

Goal No. 3 was a 15-pass build-up:

If you have qualms with so many passes in that sequence occurring in the defensive half, and claim they do nothing, you don't understand the game. Each pass – even square passes and back passes – force the defense to react, rearrange, reset itself, and open up new avenues of attack.

The Fire are using those avenues to destroy teams.

Goal No. 4 was a 14-pass sequence:

They did that with Schweinsteiger on the bench.

The last team to play anything like this was the 2014 LA Galaxy, who won MLS Cup and were the best attacking team in the modern era of MLS. If Chicago keep playing like this they'll end up in that discussion.

The Boss

It's time for my bi-monthly blurb on C.J. Sapong, who is not in the MVP race but is arguably as valuable as any player in the league. He got his ninth goal of the season for the Union – which equals his career high – and he continues to be the attacking terminus and creative fulcrum for a team that are... wait for it... 7-3-2 with a +10 goal differential since the end of April. That's good for fourth best in the league, behind only Chicago, NYCFC and Toronto FC.

Did you know the Union were getting results like that? Probably not, since the way teams start a season tend to dominate discussions of said teams til at least August.

What makes Sapong a part of the MVP conversation if not the race itself is the word "valuable." The Union are nowhere without him, because it's his hold-up play that releases all the other attackers on that team while compensation for a lack of raw creativity from the No. 10 spot. This is Sapong at his best:

Armchair Analyst: C.J. Sapong's hold-up play continues to give the Union their shape & compensate for lack of a No. 10 creator pic.twitter.com/Qxb9QtGgfn — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) July 2, 2017

New England had no answers for him in a 3-0 Union win on Sunday that really should've been more.

Philly have thus climbed almost entirely out of the hole they dug for themselves over the first six weeks of the season, when they went 0W-4L-2D and seemed anchored to last place. Credit to head coach Jim Curtin for making the necessary adjustments in terms of personnel to get a reliably good mix on the field, and to the front office for sticking with Curtin even when it seemed like the ax was justified in falling.

The schedule is about to become more difficult, however. They go on the road to SKC this Thursday, followed by trips to Montreal and Columbus in mid-July. By that point, we'll have a better idea of whether or not what Philly's done over the last two months is sustainable for the final three-and-a-half – and if they'll make their second straight postseason appearance.

The Payback

Speaking of coaching changes (potential or otherwise), Chris Leitch's first week in charge of the Quakes was a good one. His team followed up a solid, ad hoc-lineup fueled midweek US Open Cup win over the Sounders with a typically dramatic 2-1 Cali Clasico win over visiting LA on Saturday night thanks to some late dramatics from Shea Salinas.

Leitch's first big change has been swapping out of a back four into a three-man backline. That put a ton of pressure on the central midfield, especially Panamanian international Anibal Godoy.

Godoy has played mostly in a box-to-box role since joining the Quakes, but under Leitch he seems destined to be a defensive midfielder first and foremost. That means doing the dirty work of shielding the backline, harrying opposing playmakers and winning 50/50 balls. He's held up well through 180 minutes thus far.

It also means being the distributive hub, and he was near flawless against LA:

Green arrows are completed passes, red are incomplete and yellows are key passes (passes that lead to a shot). Godoy basically didn't have to cross midfield in order to positively influence his team's attacking play, which meant A) there were always runners getting the ball moving forward, and B) the defense was always structured and protected.

Godoy, in other words, did the job of connecting the players by using the ball. San Jose have a ways to go to get to where the Fire are, and it's telling that none of their build-up play really resulted in either goal. Leitch has some rough edges to sand down.

But this team looked willing to possess the ball this week, and did so with good results. For the fans in the Bay, that's a step forward.

A few more things to ponder...

8. Sorry Fire fans, but I voted NYCFC to the No. 1 spot in this week's Power Rankings. Their 3-1 win over Minnesota United wasn't quite as comprehensive as what Chicago did, but even after they went down 1-0 I never had a doubt as to how the game would end.

It's not just David Villa or that beautiful attack, though. It really does start with the central midfield's ability to both smother their opponents and dictate the pace of play at the same time.

7. Orlando City SC went to RSL on Friday and picked up a badly needed 1-0 win, just their second victory since the end of April.

OCSC and RSL will almost certainly be two of the busier teams in the transfer/trade window.

6. Mauro Diaz is back, and that means magic. FC Dallas stomped TFC 3-1 on Saturday, and the Magic Little Unicorn gave us our Pass of the Week:

Watch as Roland Lamah, Michael Barrios et al suddenly start finding goals in a way they mostly haven't thus far in 2017. Adding a freaking warlock to central midfield is a good way to make everybody play better soccer.

5. Portland went to KC and took a point from Sporting thanks to a Diego Valeri golazo in a 1-1 draw. Darlington Nagbe had an exceptionally tidy game in central midfield.

4. Blerim Dzemaili has been lights out for Montreal since his arrival from Serie A, putting up three goals and four assists in 536 minutes. That includes a pile-driver of a golazo and a perfectly weighted chipped assist in Saturday's 2-0 win over visiting D.C. United.

The first thing on the scouting report when prepping for the Impact has to be "pressure Dzemaili in central midfield." If you let him pick his head up and pick his shot or pick his pass, your goalkeeper's going to get roasted.

3. Kevin Doyle had what was probably his best game in MLS as he led the Rapids to a 3-1 destruction of a weirdly stretched Houston team on Saturday. He factored into all three goals by scoring one and assisting the other two.

Colorado haven't exactly "prospered" lately, but "The Sam Cronin Trade" is maybe not as one-sided as people seem to think. Mo Saeid has functioned well as a deeper-lying playmaker for the Rapids, and his ability to spread the field has led to this mini, nine-game surge in which Colorado have gone 5W-4L-0D with a +1 goal differential. All five of those wins have been at home, but all five – hell, eight of the nine games – have been against teams currently above the playoff line. It's not like this is just a soft spot in the schedule.

And so they're currently just three points out of the final playoff spot in the West. It's too early to chalk one up for Human Spirit, but they've rebounded fairly well since that 1W-6L-1D start and are not a team you should circle on the schedule and mark down as an easy win.

2. Columbus are heading in the other direction following their 2-0 home loss to Atlanta United on Saturday. They got beat by a punt from Alec Kann (it was a good weekend for goalkeeper assists), which was misjudged by Jonathan Mensah.

There's no way around it: The DP center back hasn't lived up to his price tag, and his struggles are costing Crew SC points in an increasingly competitive East:

By my count (I don't think I was harsh), tonight's error was the 5th Jonathan Mensah mistake that led to an immediate goal since May 26. — Andrew King (@AndrewKingMLS) July 2, 2017

1. And finally, back to the Cali Clasico for our Face of the Week:

Chris Wondolowski had what was, I'm sure, an emotional week. He was left off the Gold Cup roster (his international career has got to be over, right?), his beloved head coach was fired and the guy who is, quite frankly, his long-term replacement was brought in on a Designated Player contract.

He responded by bagging a stunner of a golazo on national TV against his team's biggest rival in front of 50,000 fans. Wondo, who is 34, now has seven goals and five assists on the season, the Quakes are in fourth place in the West and into the quarterfinals of the Open Cup.

The best way to respond to strong emotions is to score more goals.