Colorado Rapids 3, Houston Dynamo 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Colorado Rapids saw a nice change on Saturday. The Houston Dynamo did not.

The Rapids' attack came to life on Saturday night, as the club posted an impressive 3-1 win at home against the Dynamo. Marlon Hairston and Dominique Badji led the way in the Western Conference victory at Dick's Sporting Goods Park with a brace and three assists, respectively.

The Dynamo made a game of it late in the first half when Erick 'Cubo' Torres scored an equalizer from in close, but Houston were never all that threatening in the second half and are still in search of their first road victory of 2017.

Goals

21' – COL – Kevin Doyle Watch

45+5' – HOU – Erick 'Cubo' Torres Watch

48' – COL – Marlon Hairston Watch

69' – COL – Marlon Hairston Watch

Three Things

IT'S ALIVE: The Colorado Rapids entered the night with just 15 goals in 16 games, but their attack showed signs of growth and reasons for optimism by putting three up on the Houston Dynamo. While the attack as a whole was improved, Dominique Badji was especially impressive. He used not only his pace to trouble the Dynamo back line, but also his hold-up play and passing en route to record three assists. TIMELY GOAL: Houston gained momentum just before halftime when Erick 'Cubo' Torres found the back of the net. Thankfully for Colorado, they mustered up a quick response after the break. Marlon Hairston pushed home a quality low ball from Badji in the 48th minute to reclaim the lead for the Rapids, who never looked back. Pablo Mastroeni's side began playing with more confidence after that and scored another neat goal through Hairston in the 69th minute to effectively putting the game out of reach. SAME SONG AND DANCE: This has to be beyond maddening for Wilmer Cabrera and his players. The Dynamo dropped to 0-7-2 on the road this year following Saturday's defeat, and there seems to be no answer to their ongoing issues away from home. Houston were missing some key attackers, but still lacked an edge up front and overall fight that is needed to pick up results when you are playing as visitors.

