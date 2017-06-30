Brad Guzan gets nod in goal for US national team friendly vs. Ghana

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – For at least Saturday’s pre-Gold Cup match against Ghana, the US national team will have a familiar face between the pipes.

In his day-before press conference, head coach Bruce Arena confirmed that Brad Guzan will start against the Black Stars (4:45 pm ET | ESPN, UniMás, UDN). Fresh off helping the US earn a 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying at Estadio Azteca against Mexico, the new Atlanta United FC goalkeeper said he’s ready to prove himself.

“Every time we’re together, especially a goalkeeper, you want to be playing,” Guzan said. “I’ve been fortunate to get a few games under my belt, to get in and amongst this team for quite some time now. So whenever you have that, it’s an honor and a privilege, you want to build on that and continue to show you can be counted on and a guy that can ultimately be part of this group going forward.”

To do that, Guzan will have to fend off Bill Hamid and Sean Johnson as the two other ‘keepers in camp looking to earn Arena’s trust.

But Arena was non-committal on how that battle could unfold throughout the Gold Cup, saying a permanent starter isn’t yet etched in stone. What he did reveal, though, was how vital this summer’s tournament could be on shaping the red, white and blue’s quest to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“I’m looking at any players who can help us not in the Gold Cup, but towards the tail end of 2017,” Arena said. “If players position themselves to do that, they’re going to get strong consideration for the World Cup if we qualify.”

One player who could force his way into the first-choice squad is Kenny Saief, who was approved this month by FIFA to represent the US Predominantly a winger for KAA Gent of the Belgian top flight, Saief has Champions League and Europa League experience.

“You can tell there’s quality there,” Arena said. “We intend to follow him during his season in Belgium and have a closer look at him as well once he leaves the Gold Cup. We’ll see if he can be a player we can figure into our plans as we move along.”

More familiar to MLS circles, Saturday’s match against Ghana could also serve as a springboard for Dax McCarty. He’s served as a midfield lynchpin for the Chicago Fire in 2017, and said that just a year ago, he thought his national team career was dead in the water.

Yet, McCarty’s virtually been a constant during Arena’s tenure.

“This is just as big an opportunity for me, if not bigger because of the age clock that goes into it,” McCarty said. “Being an older guy, I feel like the experience I’ve gotten throughout the years has really helped me. But also I’m more confident than I ever have been in my whole career, so I’m going to go out on the field if I get a chance to play and do the things that have made me successful throughout my career.”