Atlanta United MOTM awarded custom-built guitar after every home match

June 30, 20176:26PM EDT
Ian QuillenContributor

John Hiatt once expressed his disdain at performers smashing “perfectly good guitars” at the end of a rock concert. Chances are, Atlanta United players are right there with him.

That’s because the Five Stripes have what has to be one of Major League Soccer's – check that, one of the world’s most unique “Man of the Match” traditions.

After each home game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta’s top player is awarded with a custom-made specialty guitar, complete with artwork that symbolizes team players and staff.

Miguel Almiron already has three, and Josef Martinez received his first after scoring the match winner in Atlanta’s 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids last Saturday. Perhaps they’ll start a band in the offseason?

