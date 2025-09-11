New England Revolution waive Aljaž Ivačič

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived
The New England Revolution have waived goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič, the club announced Thursday. His departure opens an international roster slot.
The 31-year-old Slovenian played 49 matches for the Revs after joining during the 2024 season. He previously competed for the Portland Timbers.
Ivačič leaves New England shortly after they re-acquired USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner on loan from Lyon. MLS veteran Alex Bono adds further depth.
The Revolution are 11th in the Eastern Conference with 31 points. They last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2023.
