New England Revolution waive Aljaž Ivačič

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

The New England Revolution have waived goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič, the club announced Thursday. His departure opens an international roster slot.

The 31-year-old Slovenian played 49 matches for the Revs after joining during the 2024 season. He previously competed for the Portland Timbers.

Ivačič leaves New England shortly after they re-acquired USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner on loan from Lyon. MLS veteran Alex Bono adds further depth.