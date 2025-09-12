Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna drives community forward

For Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna , being one of Major League Soccer's brightest young stars has its benefits.

Luna is taking full advantage of the latter, using his platform to create awareness for a cause that's near and dear to his heart: mental health.

"But I’m proof that young people need help just as much."

"It’s a lot of money. It can change a lot of lives," said the 22-year-old. "Most people talk about mental health for adults, and that’s important.

Now, Luna is paying it forward - literally - by teaming up with the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to donate $50,000 to Primary Promise , a mental health facility for Utah's youth.

"Without therapy, I might be one of those names that make people go, 'Ah yeah, Diego Luna… What happened to him?'”

"I can honestly say that, without help, I’d be a lost cause," Luna revealed in a candid The Players' Tribune feature detailing the struggles that pushed him to seek professional help.

“One thing that I want the kids to take away is to not wait to get help. You don't have to be scared of it. I've suffered for a while ... I don't want other kids to feel the way I did.” @RealSaltLake and @USMNT midfielder Diego Luna opens up about his mental health struggles,… pic.twitter.com/avcSjGveJC

Luna credits his older brother, Armando, for steering him in the right direction during his darkest moments to get the help he needed.

For that reason, he dedicated a special parting message for those without a similar support system.

"Getting help is the brave thing to do. I’m telling you that as a friend," Luna said. "Open the door. Get out of the darkness. You don’t have to do this alone."