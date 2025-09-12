Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna drives community forward

For Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, being one of Major League Soccer's brightest young stars has its benefits.
There are the accolades, the US men's national team call-ups and the growing media spotlight on the two-time MLS All-Star.
Luna is taking full advantage of the latter, using his platform to create awareness for a cause that's near and dear to his heart: mental health.
"I can honestly say that, without help, I’d be a lost cause," Luna revealed in a candid The Players' Tribune feature detailing the struggles that pushed him to seek professional help.
"Without therapy, I might be one of those names that make people go, 'Ah yeah, Diego Luna… What happened to him?'”
Now, Luna is paying it forward - literally - by teaming up with the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to donate $50,000 to Primary Promise, a mental health facility for Utah's youth.
"It’s a lot of money. It can change a lot of lives," said the 22-year-old. "Most people talk about mental health for adults, and that’s important.
"But I’m proof that young people need help just as much."
Luna credits his older brother, Armando, for steering him in the right direction during his darkest moments to get the help he needed.
For that reason, he dedicated a special parting message for those without a similar support system.
"Getting help is the brave thing to do. I’m telling you that as a friend," Luna said. "Open the door. Get out of the darkness. You don’t have to do this alone."
