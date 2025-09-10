Matchday 33: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This weekend during Matchday 33:
- Four teams can clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
- Five teams can be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.
Cincinnati will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Cincinnati win vs. Nashville or...
- New York lose at Portland or...
- Cincinnati draw vs. Nashville AND New York draw at Portland
Charlotte will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Charlotte win vs. Miami AND New York lose/draw at Portland
Nashville will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Nashville win at Cincinnati AND New York lose/draw at Portland
Vancouver will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Vancouver win/draw vs. Philadelphia or...
- San Jose lose/draw vs. LAFC or...
- Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Kansas City or...
- Colorado lose vs. Houston
ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
New England will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if
- New England lose/draw vs. Toronto AND Chicago win vs. New York City
Atlanta will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Atlanta lose/draw vs. Columbus or...
- Chicago win vs. New York City
Toronto will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if
- Toronto lose/draw at New England or...
- Chicago win/draw vs. New York City or...
- New York win at Portland
St. Louis will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- St. Louis lose at Montréal or...
- St. Louis draw at Montréal AND San Jose win/draw vs. LAFC or...
- St. Louis draw at Montréal AND Houston win at Colorado or...
- San Jose win vs. LAFC AND Colorado win vs. Houston or...
- San Jose win vs. LAFC AND Colorado draw vs. Houston AND Salt Lake win vs. Kansas City
LA will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- LA lose at Seattle AND San Jose win/draw vs. LAFC or...
- LA lose at Seattle AND Houston win at Colorado or...
- LA draw at Seattle AND San Jose win vs. LAFC