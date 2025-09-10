Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 33: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

MLSsoccer staff

This weekend during Matchday 33:

  • Four teams can clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
  • Five teams can be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Cincinnati win vs. Nashville or...
  2. New York lose at Portland or...
  3. Cincinnati draw vs. Nashville AND New York draw at Portland
Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC

Charlotte will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Charlotte win vs. Miami AND New York lose/draw at Portland
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC

Nashville will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Nashville win at Cincinnati AND New York lose/draw at Portland
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Vancouver win/draw vs. Philadelphia or...
  2. San Jose lose/draw vs. LAFC or...
  3. Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Kansas City or...
  4. Colorado lose vs. Houston
ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution

New England will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if

  1. New England lose/draw vs. Toronto AND Chicago win vs. New York City
Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United

Atlanta will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Atlanta lose/draw vs. Columbus or...
  2. Chicago win vs. New York City
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC

Toronto will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if

  1. Toronto lose/draw at New England or...
  2. Chicago win/draw vs. New York City or...
  3. New York win at Portland
St. Louis CITY SC logo
St. Louis CITY SC

St. Louis will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. St. Louis lose at Montréal or...
  2. St. Louis draw at Montréal AND San Jose win/draw vs. LAFC or...
  3. St. Louis draw at Montréal AND Houston win at Colorado or...
  4. San Jose win vs. LAFC AND Colorado win vs. Houston or...
  5. San Jose win vs. LAFC AND Colorado draw vs. Houston AND Salt Lake win vs. Kansas City
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

LA will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. LA lose at Seattle AND San Jose win/draw vs. LAFC or...
  2. LA lose at Seattle AND Houston win at Colorado or...
  3. LA draw at Seattle AND San Jose win vs. LAFC
