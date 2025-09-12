St. Louis CITY loan Jake Girdwood-Reich to Auckland FC

St. Louis CITY SC have loaned midfielder Jake Girdwood-Reich to A-League side Auckland FC through June 2026, the club announced Friday.

The move frees up a U22 Initiative roster slot for St. Louis.

The 21-year-old Australian youth international has made 23 first-team appearances and two appearances with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate St. Louis CITY SC 2.

Girdwood-Reich joined St. Louis last season from Sydney FC, where he recorded 1g/1a in 45 appearances. He also helped the club lift the 2023 Australia Cup while being named to the 2023 PFA A-League Team of the Season.

“Jake is a talented and versatile young player who has already demonstrated his quality in the A-League,” said St. Louis technical director John Hackworth. “This loan gives him the opportunity to return to a league he knows well and gain consistent minutes as part of an exciting project with Auckland FC.

"We’re looking forward to following his growth as he takes this next step in his career.”