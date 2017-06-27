Impact's teen phenom Ballou Tabla scores golazo in Can. Champ. final

June 27, 20179:10PM EDT
Charles BoehmContributor

You've probably heard of the Christian Pulisic Hype Train, and the Jordan Morris Hype Train, and perhaps similar but less mainstream locomotives like the Tommy Thompson Hype Train or the Tyler Adams Hype Train. 

But observers south of the border might not be as aware of the fearsome engine gaining momentum in the Great White North, centered around Montreal Impact Homegrown attacker Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla

The Ivorian-born teenager shoveled some coal into the fire with a breathtaking strike in the second leg of the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday evening, conjuring up a potentially crucial away goal as his club tried to pull off an upset of Toronto FC at BMO Field. It's worth your time:

All aboard!

