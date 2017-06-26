Team of the Week (Wk 17): Rivalry Week heroes and hot scorers headline

No surprises for guessing this one: The Chicago Fire's hat-trick hero David Accam headlines the Team of the Week for Week 17 of the 2017 MLS season after the Men in Red destroyed Orlando City, and he's joined by standout teammate Matt Polster and head coach Veljko Paunovic.

Appearing alongside the Fire trio are several of the most prominent stars of the derby clashes featured in Heineken Rivalry Week.

New York City FC tasted victory at Red Bull Arena for the first time ever on Saturday, and Yangel Herrera's work in central midfield was a key ingredient in the decisive 2-0 win. His teammate Ben Sweat is also included in TOTW after bagging a goal and an assist.

Further south down I-95, Andre Blake and Alejandro Bedoya inspired the Philadelphia Union in their hard-earned 1-0 win over D.C. United and have been duly recognized for their efforts.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

BENCH: Bill Hamid, DC; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL; Cristian Roldan, SEA; Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI; Kekuta Manneh, CLB; Ola Kamara, CLB; Josef Martinez, ATL

COACH: Veljko Paunovic, CHI