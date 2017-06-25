French national team star Antoine Griezmann takes in LA Galaxy match

A few notable figures forting world took in MLS matches this weekend, with a French national team star, an up-and-coming NBA player and the No. 1 pick in Friday’s NHL match in the stands for MLS matches over the past couple of days.

The biggest celeb at an MLS match? That’d be France and Atletico Madrid megastar Antoine Griezmann, who was at StubHub Center to see his buddy Romain Alessandrini and the LA Galaxy in their 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Down in Texas, Houston native, Miami Heat forward and former Duke star Justise Winslow rocked some orange and fired off El Capitan before the Dynamo’s 1-1 draw against FC Dallas on Friday night.

The New York Red Bulls welcomed one of the newest members of the New Jersey Devils to the neighborhood on Saturday, with Homegrown midfielder Sean Davis presenting Nico Hischier with a customized Red Bulls jersey one day after the Devils made him the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft.