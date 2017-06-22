Orlando City grab another late draw but admit "it's not easy for the heart"

SEATTLE – The Cardiac Cats might just be back.

Four days after salvaging a miracle 3-3 draw against the Montreal Impact with a stoppage-time equalizer from Jonathan Spector, Orlando City SC were at it again against Seattle Sounders FC on Wednesday.

The Lions trailed 1-0 for most of the match after a 19th-minute goal from Seattle’s Will Bruin, but found another late stunner – this time courtesy of a headed finish by defender Scott Sutter -- to salvage the 1-1 draw on the last kick of the game.

“I think I need to shave my head a little bit shorter because I’m getting gray hairs,” Sutter told reporters outside the visiting locker room after the game. “It’s not easy for the heart. But that’s just the way it is in football. You need to be ready the whole game because there’s 90 minutes so it’s a really good trait to have in a team that you go right until the end.”

Orlando head coach Jason Kreis would probably prefer it if his team could start procuring points without the late-game theatrics.

But given the notoriously hostile CenturyLink Field environment and the fact that his team trailed for a vast majority of the contest, Kreis also wasn’t complaining, saying that he felt as though his team’s performance on Wednesday merited the point.

“I think it’s pleasing because we’re in and around things often enough in the game that I feel good about the way we’ve played,” Kreis said. “It doesn’t concern me that it took us a while to score, Seattle’s a good team and they created a fair amount of chances against us. The guys on the defensive side of things really committed tonight as well.”

Wednesday’s result also gave Orlando a road point during the most road-heavy stretch of their schedule so far this season. The Lions will follow up Wednesday’s match with two more road fixtures – first against the Chicago Fire on Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE) and then at Real Salt Lake on June 30.

Kreis agreed that he was equally encouraged by the overall showing from his side regardless of the venue.

“For me, it’s not just about the result, it’s also about the performance,” Kreis said. “I think our group now has played pretty darn well a few games in a row in MLS regular season games. So now, to continue to pick up points, it always helps.

“As a coach you can get very fatigued at times saying you’re really happy with how they’re playing when they don’t pick up points and results. So, now there’s some weight behind that message.”