2017 Team of the Week (Wk 16): Brace-bagging star trio lead the line

Ignacio Piatti, David Villa and Bradley Wright-Phillips each netted twice in important results for their respective teams over the weekend, and it's earned the star trio prime placement in the latest MLS Team of the Week.

Piatti bagged his brace in Montreal's wild 3-3 draw at Orlando City, while Villa notched both goals in New York City FC's rain-soaked 2-1 comeback win over Seattle. BWP rounded out Week 16 with a late double at Philadelphia that ensured a 2-0 victory for his New York Red Bulls.

Elsewhere, Miguel Almiron's contributions to Atlanta United's 3-1 win over Columbus are recognized with TOTW honors, as is the solid defending of Sporting KC's Ike Opara after his team posted a clean sheet and controlled most of the play in a 0-0 draw at San Jose.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

BENCH: Bobby Shuttleworth, MIN; Mohammed Saeid, COL; Dax McCarty, CHI; Matias Perez Garcia, ORL; Gonzalo Veron, NY; Justin Meram, CLB; Sebastian Giovinco, TOR

COACH: Gerardo "Tata" Martino, ATL