Michael Bradley - USA - Celebrate
REUTERS

Jesse Marsch: Michael Bradley should enter convo for best US player ever

June 15, 201710:24AM EDT
Franco PanizoContributor

Michael Bradley raised his stock in the eyes of most US national team observers during the sqaud's World Cup Qualifiers last week, but the highest praise might well be that of New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch.

Marsch spoke to reporters earlier this week to give his glowing review of how good Bradley has been for the US, not only during this recent run, but also throughout his career. Marsch even went so far to suggest that the Toronto FC midfielder deserves to be considered as the top American player of all-time.

“I think Michael should start to enter into the conversation for the best American player ever,” said Marsch. “His game is so complete. He has become such an amazing leader for that team. He’s been fun to watch.”

Visit the Toronto Sun for TFC manager Greg Vanney's response.

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android