Arena: Dempsey, Altidore unlikely to participate in entire Gold Cup

MLS stars Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore may only participate in part of the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup, according to US national team head coach Bruce Arena.

Arena told SI’s Grant Wahl that he may only call Dempsey and Altidore “at some point” during the Gold Cup. Both players were named to the US’ preliminary 40-man Gold Cup roster earlier this month. The final rosters for the tournament are due on June 27, but every team that advances out of the group stage can make up to six roster changes ahead of the start of the quarterfinals.

Arena noted that Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler and incoming Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan are possibilities for the initial 23-man squad. He also indicated that he won’t call 18-year-old star Christian Pulisic for any part of the tournament.

More roster hints can be found in Wahl’s full piece. The US begin Gold Cup play on July 8 against Panama.