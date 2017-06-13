Canada 2, Curacao 1 | International Friendly Recap

MONTREAL — Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored in the 87th minute to give Canada a 2-1 win against Curacao in an international friendly at Stade Saputo on Tuesday night.

Jackson-Hamel, who has scored four goals in eight MLS regular season games for the Montreal Impact, scored after Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room made a save on a penalty kick by Canada's David Junior Hoilett.



Octavio Zambrano made his debut as Canada's head coach in the first international meeting between the two teams, who will both compete in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup next month.

Rangelo Janga gave Curacao a 1-0 lead 43 minutes in. Gevaro Neponucemo put a cross along the grass from the left side of the box between three Canada defenders for Janga to finish.

Manrekar James drew Canada level at 1-1 before the half.

A potential goal by Jackson-Hamel in the 72nd minute was ruled offside. He played his second game for Canada after replacing Orlando City SC's Cyle Larin in the 61st minute.

Patrice Bernier wore the captain's armband in his 54th international appearance for Canada. The 37-year-old Impact midfielder came off to a standing ovation from the crowd of 6,026 when he was replaced by Mark-Anthony Kaye in the 79th minute.

Alphonso Davies of the Vancouver Whitecaps made his Canadian men's national team debut. The 16-year-old midfielder replaced Raheem Edwards of Toronto FC in the 53rd minute

Box Score