2017 Team of the Week (Wk 15): Portland Timbers impress in shutout win

Fanendo Adi provided two goals for the Portland Timbers in a win over the weekend, and his strong Week 15 performance earned him a place in the MLS Team of the Week.

Adi bagged a brace to give the Timbers a 2-0 victory at home over FC Dallas, but he was not the only Portland player to impress. Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Lawrence Olum, and Jake Gleeson also turned in notable shifts during this light week of MLS action, giving the Timbers five players on this week's team.

Not far behind, the Chicago Fire had four of their own as part of this week's best. Fire attackers David Accam set up the winner and Nemanja Nikolic scored a penalty in Chicago's 2-0 triumph over Atlanta United at Toyota Park, but midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and defender Joao Meira also did their parts in the shutout victory.

Rounding out the squad are two players from Sporting Kansas City. Gerso, who scored over the weekend, and Saad Abdul-Salaam both made the cut despite seeing their club settle for a 1-1 draw with the visiting Montreal Impact.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

BENCH: Tim Melia, SKC; Vytas, POR; Hernan Grana, DAL; Matt Polster, CHI; Ilie, SKC; Michael De Leeuw, CHI; Maximiliano Urruti, DAL

COACH: Veljko Paunovic, CHI