Yangel Herrera, Venezuela lose 1-0 to England in U-20 World Cup final

New York City FC midfielder Yangel Herrera and Venezuela’s dream run at the Under-20 World Cup came up just short on Sunday, when they fell 1-0 to England in the final in Suwon, South Korea.

England’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the game’s only goal in the 35th minute. Venezuela hit the woodwork, missed a penalty and forced England goalkeeper Freddie Woodman into several fine saves, but couldn’t quite find the back of the net.

Herrera went the full 90 for La Vinotinto and was awarded the Bronze Ball as the third-best player at the U-20 World Cup. He captained Venezuela throughout the tournament, scored one goal and played every minute of all seven of their matches in South Korea.

The 19-year-old was acquired by NYCFC on loan from Manchester City this winter, and recorded one goal and one assist in five MLS appearances before departing for the U-20 World Cup in May.