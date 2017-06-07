MLS to host London viewing party June 24 with special guest Frank Lampard

Heineken Rivalry Week is going international on June 24.

Major League Soccer will be hosting a first-ever London viewing party for the #NYDerby match on Saturday, June 24 between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC, which will be televised on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Former NYCFC star midfielder Frank Lampard will be making a special guest appearance at the event, which will be held from 5pm-9pm local time at The Pilgrim Kennington in London (247 Kennington Lane).

The MLS Heineken Rivalry Week London Viewing Party is free to attend, but space is limited. Fans are asked to RSVP here to lock in their spot at The Pilgrim.

Heineken will be offering discounted beer pricing and prizing at the event, and the first 50 fans through the door will also receive free official MLS product.