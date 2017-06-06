FC Dallas' Roland Lamah wins Alcatel MLS Player of the Week after hat trick

FC Dallas winger Roland Lamah has been voted Alcatel MLS Player of the Week for Week 14 by the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) for his hat-trick performance in the Texas club's 6-2 demolition of Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

The Ivorian-born Belgium international needed just half an hour to bag his three goals, setting the tone for an emphatic outing that saw FCD build a 5-0 halftime lead. It was Lamah's first professional hat trick.

The NASR vote was similarly decisive, with Lamah earning more ballots than the rest of the POTW field combined; The Vancouver Whitecaps' Kendall Waston and the Orlando City SC duo of Will Johnson and Joe Bendik also received votes.

Lamah joined FCD on a free transfer from Hungarian side Ferencvaros over the winter; after going goalless in his first 10 MLS games, he's scored four in his last three matches. He and his Dallas teammates return to action on Saturday, when they visit the Portland Timbers in league play (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by a panel of journalists from NASR. The group consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.