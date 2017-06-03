FC Dallas 6, Real Salt Lake 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

FC Dallas wrote a little bit of history, becoming the first team in MLS history to score five goals in the first half of a game. They rode that hot start to a 6-2 thrashing of visiting Real Salt Lake Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.
Roland Lamah had a natural hat trick, scoring the first three goals for FC Dallas, and Maxi Urruti and Tesho Akindele stretched the lead to 5-0 by half-time. Real Salt Lake got a couple goals back in the second half, from Omar Holness and Kyle Beckerman, before 16-year-old Jesus Ferreira scored off the bench in his MLS debut for FCD.
Goals
- 8' – DAL – Roland Lamah Watch
- 22' – DAL – Roland Lamah Watch
- 31' – DAL – Roland Lamah Watch
- 39' – DAL – Maximiliano Urruti Watch
- 43' – DAL – Tesho Akindele Watch
- 70' – RSL – Omar Holness Watch
- 72' – RSL – Kyle Beckerman Watch
- 89' – DAL – Jesus Ferreira Watch
Next Up
- DAL: Saturday, June 10 – at Portland (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE)
- RSL: Wednesday, June 14 – at Sacramento (U.S. Open Cup, 10:30 pm ET)