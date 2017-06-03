Roland Lamah - DAL - gets hug after scoring vs. RSL - 6-3-17
USA Today Sports

FC Dallas 6, Real Salt Lake 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

June 3, 201710:03PM EDT
Colin StephensonContributor

FC Dallas wrote a little bit of history, becoming the first team in MLS history to score five goals in the first half of a game. They rode that hot start to a 6-2 thrashing of visiting Real Salt Lake Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

Roland Lamah had a natural hat trick, scoring the first three goals for FC Dallas, and Maxi Urruti and Tesho Akindele stretched the lead to 5-0 by half-time. Real Salt Lake got a couple goals back in the second half, from Omar Holness and Kyle Beckerman, before 16-year-old Jesus Ferreira scored off the bench in his MLS debut for FCD.

Goals

  • 8' – DAL – Roland Lamah Watch
  • 22' – DAL – Roland Lamah Watch
  • 31' – DAL – Roland Lamah Watch
  • 39' – DAL – Maximiliano Urruti Watch
  • 43' – DAL – Tesho Akindele Watch
  • 70' – RSL – Omar Holness Watch
  • 72' – RSL – Kyle Beckerman Watch
  • 89' – DAL – Jesus Ferreira Watch

Next Up

  • DAL: Saturday, June 10 – at Portland (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE)
  • RSL: Wednesday, June 14 – at Sacramento (U.S. Open Cup, 10:30 pm ET)

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android