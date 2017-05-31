FC Dallas center back Walker Zimmerman sidelined 4-6 weeks with knee injury

FC Dallas is facing a test to its center-back depth after the news that Walker Zimmerman will miss at least a month with an injured left knee.

The club announced that the 24-year-old, who has started 10 of FCD’s 12 league matches, will miss about 4-6 weeks. He strained his left MCL early in Dallas’ scoreless draw against the Houston Dynamo on Sunday night.

With Matt Hedges joining the US national team’s preparations for a pair of World Cup qualifiers on June 8 and 11, the Hoops will be without their first two choices in the middle of their back line for a couple of weeks. Dallas hosts Real Salt Lake Saturday and then visits the Portland Timbers on June 10.

Atiba Harris came on for Zimmerman in the 24th minute of Sunday’s draw. Honduran international Maynor Figueroa is another option centrally, though he usually plays outside back for FCD. Rookies Walker Hume and Aaron Guillen are also options, though the pair have combined for three MLS starts.