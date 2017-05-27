Vancouver Whitecaps 0, DC United 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Lamar Neagle converted a contentious 61st-minute penalty, Bill Hamid made four saves in a tremendous performance, and DC United snapped a three-match losing skid with a surprising 1-0 victory at the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday at BC Place.

Hamid also conceded a late penalty when he crashed into Brek Shea attempting to parry away a cross. But Cristian Techera struck the right post deep into second-half stoppage time for the Vancouver Whitecaps, who hit the woodwork four times in total.

Jose Guillermo Ortiz earned the penalty that led to D.C.'s goal, going to ground under pressure from Kendall Waston. Replays suggested Ortiz at the very least embellished the play, a sight that drew plenty of boos from the home crowd.

D.C. won its second straight on the road -- with three home losses in between -- while Vancouver lost after home wins in the league and Canadian Cup in the past week.

Goals

61' - DC - Lamar Neagle (PK)

