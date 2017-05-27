Sounders Celebration -- Gustav Svensson -- Clint Dempsey
USA Today Sports

Seattle Sounders 1, Portland Timbers 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

May 27, 20175:29PM EDT
Ian QuillenContributor

Cristian Roldan's fourth-minute header via a corner-kick flick from Chad Marshall was all the the Seattle Sounders needed to seal a 1-0 Cascadia Cup victory against the Portland Timbers before 47,362 fans at CenturyLink Field.

It was an unusually tight encounter in what historically has been one of MLS's highest scoring rivalries, in addition to arguably its most emotional. Goalkeepers Stefan Frei and Jake Gleeson needed to make only six combined stops, and Timbers fans pointed to two contentious handball no-calls as potential turning points in the national-TV encounter.

Frei's four saves helped him complete a 50th career MLS shutout, while the Sounders won two straight for the first time this season. The Timbers are now winless in their last five games.

Goals

  • 4' - SEA - Cristian Roldan WATCH

Next up

  • SEA: Wednesday, May 31 – at Columbus Crew SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE)
  • POR: Friday, June 2 – vs. San Jose Earthquakes (11 pm ET | UniMas, facebook.com in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada)

